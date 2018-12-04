Latest Newscelebrities

Shriya Saran to play a key role ‘Sivagami’ in Baahubali Web Series

Dec 4, 2018, 06:53 am IST
Recent speculations that the actress was roped in to play a key role in the prequel of Baahubali. The latest news is that the makers of the web series have roped the actress to play the powerful Sivagami in the web series which was played by Ramya Krishan in the film. The actress had impressed everyone with her performance in the historic film Gautamiputra Satakarni and it was heard that the makers who got impressed with her performance in the film have roped her for this prequel.

