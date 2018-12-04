Surprising Benefits of Grapes you never knew

The darker a grape’s skin, the more phytonutrients it contains. Brightly coloured fruits and vegetables contain larger amounts of a type of antioxidant called flavonoids than their less colourful counterparts, making red grapes better for you than white grapes.

The nutrients in grapes may help protect against cancer, eye problems, cardiovascular disease, and other health conditions. Resveratrol is a key nutrient in grapes that may offer health benefits. Grapes are a good source of fiber, potassium, and a range of vitamins and other minerals.

Beauty Benefits Of Grapes:

Protection Against Sunburns

Sometimes, the sun is so harsh that we end up getting sunburned even if we have applied sunscreen. And sometimes, we may even forget to slather on some. No worries, nature has a solution for all problems. Grapes, surprising as it might sound, are a great home remedy for sunburns.

What You Need

A few mashed grapes

What You Have To Do

1. Apply the mashed grapes gently and generously on the affected area.

2. Leave it on for around 30 minutes before washing it off with cold water.

Why Does It Work

Reverses Aging

Grapes also help in toning your skin and reversing the ageing process. Rather than opt for chemical-laden products, try using grapes. They are excellent anti-ageing agents.

What You Need

The pulp of seedless grapes

What You Have To Do

1. Rub the pulp on your face in a circular motion.

2. Rinse with cool water after 20 minutes.

Why Does It Work

Free radicals are the main cause of premature ageing. It is characterized by the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines on the skin. The antioxidants present in the grapes protect the skin from the harmful effects of the free radicals and reverse the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots. Grapes contain vitamin C that is necessary for the formation of collagen, a fibre-like protein that helps retain skin elasticity and reverses ageing.

Makes Skin Supple

To make our skin supple and smooth, we resort to means like using baby products or spending a bomb on imported cosmetics. But, did you know that grapes are great exfoliating agents that can make your skin baby soft? You don’t ever have to spend on store-bought products again if you include grapes in your skin care regimen.

What You Need

Grape seed extract.

What You Have To Do

1. Use it to gently scrub your face.

2. Wash it off with cold water.

Why Does It Work

Grape seed extract is rich in vitamin E and retains the moisture of the skin. This extract also acts as an exfoliant. Scrubbing the skin with it results in the removal of the top layer of dead cells, resulting in healthier and smoother skin.

Combats Uneven Skin Tone

Many of us experience uneven tanning, with our face looking all patchy and discoloured. But, thankfully green grapes are very effective in curing uneven skin tones.

What You Need

Fresh grape juice or pulp.

What You Have To Do

1. Apply freshly squeezed grape juice or pulp on your skin.

2. Let it dry. Rinse it off with cool water.

Why Does It Work

Grape pulp has been found to improve skin tone owing to the presence of polyphenols. So, don’t hesitate to use grape juice to even out your skin.

Helps In Lightning Scars

Adolescence is a phase in which many of us get acne. However, as we grow up, they seem to disappear gradually. But, the scars never go! But don’t worry, grapes can help you lighten scars that are caused due to acne.

What You Need

Green grapes

1 tablespoon alum

1 tablespoon salt

What You Have To Do

1. Mix all the ingredients and wrap them in a foil. Then, bake them for a quarter of an hour.

2. Apply the juice of these grapes on your face.

3. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse with warm water.

Why Does It Work

The vitamin C in grapes helps to repair the skin. With regular use, you will see the scars fade away completely.

Treatment For Hair Loss

Seeing a bunch of hair tangled in our comb has the potential to scare us out of our wits. Especially during monsoons, where hair fall seems to be as common as the rain. To stop this breakage, use grapes. It is extremely beneficial in combating hair loss.

What You Need

Seeded grapes.

What You Have To Do

1. Mash the grapes and generously apply to your hair.

2. Let it stay for some time before rinsing it off.

Why Does It Work

Linoleic acid present in grapes and grape seed oil strengthens the follicles and makes the hair strong and healthy.

Provides Volume To Hair

Grape seeds are known to facilitate hair volume. So, why don’t you try this easy peasy solution and get thick, gorgeous locks?

What You Need

50 gram grape seeds.

50 grams fenugreek seeds.

1 tsp pepper.

What You Have To Do

1. Take fenugreek, grape seed, and pepper and grind them until they are in their powdered form.

2. Add this powder to lukewarm oil and massage it on the scalp for 10 minutes.

3. Rinse it off.

4. Use it twice a week to get the best results.

Fights Stubborn Dandruff

Black grapes can prevent scalp itchiness and stubborn dandruff. For getting instant relief from dry scalp, mash up black grapes and apply to your hair. Wash it off after 15 minutes. You will be surprised by the results.

Why Does It Work

Black grape is full of vitamin E and antioxidants, making it a successful agent for preventing hair problems. It even improves the blood circulation in your scalp, keeping it healthy.