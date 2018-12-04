“Women Wall is not to Make Young Women Entry into Sabarimala Possible”: Vellapally Natesan

To defend the mass protest of devotees on Sabarimala issue, the government will form a human chain of women on January 1. The decision came after the Chief minister’s meeting with the representatives of social organizations. Although it is not explicitly stated, it is generally understood that the whole women wall is relevant now in the backdrop of all the issues at Sabarimala.

Now SNDP General Secretary Vellapally Natesan has said the human chain of women to be formed across the state has nothing to do with the issue of young women entry into Sabarimala. He says the wall is formed to protect the Renaissance values. He said that in the discussion held with Govt, these matters were raised.

Vellappally Natesan also said that what is being done to BJP leader K Surendran is cruel. In the SNDP Yogam council to be conducted afternoon, the issue of Women wall will be discussed.