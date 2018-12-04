Latest NewsIndia

Yuva Morcha Leader found dead near Railway crossing

Dec 4, 2018, 04:11 pm IST
A leader of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was shot dead near Badshahnagar railway crossing in Lucknow’s Mahanagar on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Pratyush Mani Tripathi. The members of the organisation reached KGMU Trauma centre and protested against police.

According to reports, the protesters demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the family of the deceased. They also demanded the arrest of the accused and immediate suspension of SSP Lucknow.

Tripathi had informed the district police chief about threats to his life and asked for security but the request was not paid heed to, alleged the crowd.

