Agusta Westland deal ‘middleman’Christian Michel lands in India

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3600 crore VVIP chopper deal — AgustaWestland — was on Tuesday extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and brought to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took James, 57, under its custody as soon as he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport around 11 PM in a special aircraft, accompanied by a team of CBI, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Ministry of External Affairs officials.

Michel was formally arrested and will be produced before the special CBI judge in Patiala House on Wednesday. Both CBI and ED will seek his custodial interrogation from the court. The expectation is that he may reveal the names of Indian ‘political conduits’, which he has so far denied.

The extradition was anticipated as Dubai’s highest court on November 19 approved India’s request to extradite Michel, subject to the move being approved by the UAE’s justice minister. Officials said Swaraj’s presence in Dubai for a meeting of the India-UAE Joint Commission helped push the process.