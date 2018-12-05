CinemaLatest News

Dhanush-Tovino Thomas movie ‘Maari 2’ trailer out : Watch Here

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also plays an important role in the film.

Dec 5, 2018, 01:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

Dhanush has finally released the trailer of the much-awaited Maari 2. Tovino Thomas plays the antagonist in this one and he is a complete stunner.

Sai Pallavi plays Dhanush’s love interest in the sequel and we’ll actually, hopefully, see a proper love story this time, unlike the one-sided love story in the previous film. Sai Pallavi fits in her role quite perfectly.

Anirudh had composed songs for the previous film but this time, they decided to get Yuvan Shankar Raja on board who also has a lot of popular names to his credit. Dhanush even teamed up with Prabhudeva for a song in this one and we are eagerly waiting for the video.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also plays an important role in the film.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 14, 2018, 10:49 am IST

Drug peddlers nabbed in Andhra, huge amounts of Banned substances seized

Dec 15, 2017, 01:05 pm IST

Brides have married their leafy grooms in Peru

Jan 6, 2018, 01:28 pm IST

CDC Report: Teens Having Sex is declining and engaging in other risky behaviors

touchscreen
Apr 28, 2018, 02:28 pm IST

Do You Want a Touchscreen in your Arm ?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close