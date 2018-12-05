Dhanush-Tovino Thomas movie ‘Maari 2’ trailer out : Watch Here

Dhanush has finally released the trailer of the much-awaited Maari 2. Tovino Thomas plays the antagonist in this one and he is a complete stunner.

Sai Pallavi plays Dhanush’s love interest in the sequel and we’ll actually, hopefully, see a proper love story this time, unlike the one-sided love story in the previous film. Sai Pallavi fits in her role quite perfectly.

Anirudh had composed songs for the previous film but this time, they decided to get Yuvan Shankar Raja on board who also has a lot of popular names to his credit. Dhanush even teamed up with Prabhudeva for a song in this one and we are eagerly waiting for the video.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also plays an important role in the film.