‘Government departments were operating on an “agenda to besmirch” my reputation’: Rober Vadra

The son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi Robert Vadra alleged that there is a political witch hunt against him to tarnish his image. His reaction came days after the Enforcement Directorate had summoned him in connection with a money-laundering probe in a land scam case.

However, it is believed that Vadra comment came after Christian Michel James – the alleged middleman in politically-sensitive Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal – was brought to New Delhi last night following his extradition by the UAE.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Vadra in connection with its money laundering probe in a land scam case in Rajasthan’s border city of Bikaner.

Vadra alleged that he was sent another summon within 24 hours without the agency even perusing the latest set of 600 documents supplied to it. “My lawyer has been compelled to appear in Jaipur once more today (no surprise that this is just two days before the polling in Rajasthan). The authorities know perfectly well that there is no case to proceed against me,” he said.

Vadra claimed that the authorities wanted to create another “media circus” to distract the public.

The central probe agency had registered a criminal case under the PMLA in the matter in 2015. The Rajasthan government had canceled the mutation of 374.44 hectares of land after the land department claimed to have found that the allotments were made in the names of “illegal private persons”.

Vadra is embroiled in another similar case in Gurugram in which FIR was filed against him, DLF and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Kherki Daula police station for a 2008 land deal.