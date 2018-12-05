Panchayat polls: 65.5% voting in Assam

Over 65 percent polling was recorded in the first phase of the panchayat election in Assam on Wednesday during which voters at several places complained of anomalies in ballot papers and the authorities have ordered repoll in around 20 polling stations.

The state witnessed 76.76 percent voting in the last panchayat elections in 2013.

The first phase polls were held in 16 districts to decide the political fate of 43,515 contestants for 15,899 posts in the three tiers of Panchayati Raj – Zilla Parishad, Anchalik Panchayat and Gaon Panchayat.

Altogether 442 candidates of various parties have already been declared winners uncontested.

The second phase of polling will be held on December 9, when fates of 35,056 candidates will be decided for 10,909 posts by 64,21,518 voters through 9,428 polling booths in 13 districts.

The counting for both the phases will take place on December 12.