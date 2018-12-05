Parassinikkadavu gang rape: Police filed a case against more than 20 persons

Police have filed a case against more than 20 persons under POCSO act for their alleged indulgence in gang-raping a 16-year-old Xth standard student in Parassinikkadavu lodge.

Police have got clear information about the accused after recording statements of the girl. Five persons are in custody. The accused are from Thaliparambu, Sreekantapuram, Kannur, Pazhayangadi, and Valapattanam. Police are also searching for the woman who brought the girl to the lodge.

The girl’s statement has been recorded before a magistrate in Taliparamba, yesterday. The recording of the statement extended from 9 am to 2:30 pm on Monday after which the girl was subjected to medical examination in Thaliparambu Government Taluk hospital. In the night, she was produced before Thaliparambu magistrate and her statements were recorded.

According to the girl’s statement, nearly 20 people sexually assaulted her. After being abused for the first time, the girl was again threatened of making her nude pictures public. The investigation team got the information that the brother of the girl was beaten up by a group of six people. The victim’s brother had questioned the attackers for blackmailing him with his sister’s nude pictures.

The girl befriended the woman through Facebook and she first met the woman in person when the girl came to visit a friend’s house at Parassinikkadavu November 13. Following that, the woman took her in one of the abuser’s car. Her school uniform was changed and she was taken to a lodge at Parassinikkadavu. According to the girl’s complaint, she was sexually assaulted in the lodge and was threatened with the images of abuse.

What led to arrest was a threatening phone call that reached the girl’s brother. The threat was that his sister’s naked video was with them and if they didn’t pay a ransom of Rs 50,000, they will circulate the video through social media.

As per the telephonic conversation, the brother who reached Shornnur in the night on November 27 was whisked away by a three-member gang in a Maruti Swift. When the gang showed him the video he picked up a quarrel with them. The three then beat him up and dropped him at Shornnur railway station.

The youth who reached his hometown collected details from his sister and gave a complaint to Kannur woman cell CI. As the incident happened within Thaliparambu police station limit, the case was referred to Thaliparambu police.

In a tactful move made by DySP K V Venugopal, the accused were taken into custody from the premises of Kannur Railway station with the help of Cyber Cell. The police followed the Innova car of the accused and nabbed them from near Polaris hotel.