Latest NewsIndiaCrime

Police arrest wanted criminal

Dec 5, 2018, 09:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

A criminal accused in multiple criminal cases was arrested by Haryana police. Ravinder alias Rabbo has carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. He was arrested near Kamla Nehru Park, Sohna Chowk in Gurugram.

Ravinder is a resident of Rohta Patti, Hodal, district Palwal, he said, adding that a pistol and two live cartridges were also recovered from his possession. He was involved in several cases of crime including an attempt to murder, theft, obstructing public servant in discharge of duty, rioting and criminal intimidation.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 22, 2017, 09:12 am IST

Special flights to airlift Indian citizens stuck in blockade hit Qatar

Rajiv Gandhi’s assassinators
Sep 10, 2018, 06:44 am IST

Will Tamil Nadu Governor Accept Or Reject Government’s Decision On Rajiv Gandhi Assassinators?

Nov 8, 2017, 04:01 pm IST

Saudi corruption cases reveal irregular excesses within the companies.

Oct 7, 2017, 08:50 am IST

GST made simpler for exporters and small traders

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close