Police arrest wanted criminal

A criminal accused in multiple criminal cases was arrested by Haryana police. Ravinder alias Rabbo has carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. He was arrested near Kamla Nehru Park, Sohna Chowk in Gurugram.

Ravinder is a resident of Rohta Patti, Hodal, district Palwal, he said, adding that a pistol and two live cartridges were also recovered from his possession. He was involved in several cases of crime including an attempt to murder, theft, obstructing public servant in discharge of duty, rioting and criminal intimidation.