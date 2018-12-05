Prime Minister congratulate ISRO scientists

PM Modi says GSAT-11 will transform lives of crores of countrymen by connecting remote areas. Prime minister Narendra Modi has complimented Indian Space Research Organization for the effective launch of GSAT-11, which is the heaviest, biggest and most-advanced high throughput communication satellite of India.

In a tweet, Modi stated, it is a noteworthy achievement for Indian space program which will change the lives of crores of people by interfacing remote regions. He stated, India is proud of the researchers, who continue developing and setting elevated expectations of scale, accomplishments, and achievement.

The Prime Minister said, their remarkable work inspires every Indian.