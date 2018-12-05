Latest NewsIndiaTechnologyScience

Prime Minister congratulate ISRO scientists

Dec 5, 2018, 09:38 pm IST
Less than a minute
isro-strives-hard-to-regain-control-over-gsat-6a

PM Modi says GSAT-11 will transform lives of crores of countrymen by connecting remote areas. Prime minister Narendra Modi has complimented Indian Space Research Organization for the effective launch of GSAT-11, which is the heaviest, biggest and most-advanced high throughput communication satellite of India.

In a tweet, Modi stated, it is a noteworthy achievement for Indian space program which will change the lives of crores of people by interfacing remote regions. He stated, India is proud of the researchers, who continue developing and setting elevated expectations of scale, accomplishments, and achievement.

The Prime Minister said, their remarkable work inspires every Indian.

Tags

Related Articles

NEYMAR
Jul 6, 2018, 09:17 am IST

You Won’t Believe How Much Time Neymar Has Spent Rolling and Falling on Ground in This World Cup

Oct 24, 2018, 08:05 pm IST

Google launches third-generation Chromecast in India : Price and Specs

Dec 1, 2017, 04:41 pm IST

Ockhi Report: 6 more admitted to Medical College, 40 teachers stranded including Keralites

Modi
May 25, 2018, 08:33 am IST

‘Modi Wave’ continues to remain a powerful force in 2019 , NDA will form government again : ABP-CSDS survey

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close