Prime Minister to inaugurate India’s longest rail-road bridge, on Dec 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s longest rail-road bridge on December 25. The Bogibeel Bridge, India’s longest railroad bridge, connecting the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra, is situated in the eastern part of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The bridge is 4.94 km long.

While former prime minister H.D.Deve Gowda laid the foundation stone for the Bogibeel bridge in January 1997, the work started only in April 2002 when former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurated the construction.With several deadlines having been missed over the past 16 years, the first freight train ran on it on December 3.