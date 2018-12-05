Rajanikanth’s 2.0 breaks the record of Vijay’s ‘Sarkar’ in Kerala Boxoffice

Rajanikanth’s 2.0 had made a record release in Kerala. According to reports, the film released in 450 screens making it the biggest ever movie release in Kerala. Unconfirmed reports were doing the rounds that the film had fetched above 4.1 Crores on its day 1 at the Kerala box office.

But, 2.0 went on to maintain the good momentum and it witnessed steady collections during the weekdays as well. The movie enjoyed the big support of the family audiences, with the weekend shows running to packed theatres.

Now, according to a tweet sent out by popular trade analyst Ramesh Bala, 2.0 has turned out to be the top grossing other language movie at the Kerala box office of the year 2018. Reportedly, the film has overtaken the lifetime gross of Sarkar at Kerala box office.

Kabali, which had hit the theatres in the year 2016 had enjoyed a fine run in Kerala. The film is expected to have fetched close to 20 Crores at the Kerala box offic. Going at this rate, 2.0 is sure to overtake Kabali soon.