Sabarimala: Significant Drop in the Revenue From Neyyabhishekam

Sabarimala: The revenue from different sources from Sabarimala has taken a hit this year. This was expected as the restrictions set by the authorities has caused difficulties to the devotees reaching the temple. Now the income from Neyyabhishekam too has taken a hit.

Although the restrictions at Sabarimala has been eased, pilgrims who reach Sabarimala afternoon will have to stay overnight to do Neyyabhishekham. But because of the lack of proper tidy space to spend the night, most pilgrims return without doing Neyyabhishekham.

In the past 15 days, the income from Neyyabhishekham is Rs 21.48 lakhs. This is a drop of Rs 20 Lakhs from what was received last year.