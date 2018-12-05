WATCH VIDEO: Rahul Says ‘Kumbhakarna’ instead of ‘Kumbharam’, Gets Trolled

It is a bit brutal to troll people for a slip of tongue, but then opposition are at each other’s throat these days that none gets unnoticed and every mistake will be celebrated. Congress president Rahul Gandhi yesterday gave plenty for the opposition to rejoice as he made a hilarious slip of tongue wrongly calling ‘Kumbharam Lift Yojana’ as ‘Kumbhakarna Lift Yojana’. He was quick to correct the error there itself but then that wasn’t gonna save himself from being trolled. Watch the video here:

Rahul was alleging that the incumbent Rajasthan government did not do anything for the Kumbharam Lift Yojana in five years.

The Kumbharam Arya Lift Canal project is located near Malsisar town in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district. It is named after Chaudhary Kumbharam Arya, who was a freedom fighter, tall Jat leader, parliamentarian and popular farmer leader in Rajasthan.

Kumbhakarana, on the other hand, is a demon in Ramayana who was known for taking long sleeping sessions that extended up to 6 months. Union minister Piyush Goyal was quick to launch on to this. He said:

: “Kumbhakarna used to sleep for 6 months Congress slept for 60 years and deprived India of development.”