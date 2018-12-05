Latest NewsSports

Yet Another Hilarious Run Out From Pakistan, WATCH VIDEO

Dec 5, 2018, 11:25 pm IST
Pakistan has recently made quite a few hilarious runouts and Yasir Shah has added yet another one to the list. While this would certainly not feel very nice to watch for Pakistani’s, cricket lovers everywhere else has found it very interesting.

Captain Sarfraz flicked a full ball from Will Somerville towards deep square leg and ran across for a single. He wanted another run, but at the other end, his partner Yasir Shah lost his shoe while turning back. He was forced to run without a shoe, but could not get back to the non-striker’s end and was run out.

