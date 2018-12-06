Anniversary Of Babri Masjid Demolition: Tight security in Ayodhya

Security has been tightened in Ayodhya in light of the 26th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have declared to observe the day as ‘Shaurya Diwas’ and ‘Vijay Diwas’ . The Muslim organizations, on the other hand, has claimed that they will observe ‘day of sorrow and ‘black day’.

Besides the local police, Rapid Action Force, CRPF and other paramilitary forces have been deployed across the city, including, around the disputed site. Meanwhile,

VHP has planned to organize a number of religious events so that a grand Ram temple is built on the site. Nirmohi Akhara said that the day would be celebrated like Diwali. The Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) has urged people to observe peace and pray for an early resolution of the dispute.