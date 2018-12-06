Latest NewsIndia

Around 30 children hospitalized after rubella vaccine

Dec 6, 2018, 07:50 pm IST
Around 30 children were hospitalised Thursday when they complained of a headache and giddiness after receiving rubella vaccine at a local school here, officials said.

The children, all aged below 12, were administered the vaccine at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in the Kotwali police station area here, Chief Medical Officer Dr. R P Rawat said.

They were rushed to the district hospital when they complained of a headache and giddiness. Some of them were discharged after first aid, the CMO said, adding that the condition of a child was stated to be serious.

District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident to ascertain if all necessary precautionary measures were taken by the medical team.

