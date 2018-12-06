Board at Mosque gate denies entry to Muslim BJP Leader

A board was put up at the gate of a mosque in Gujarat’s Vadodara ‘banning’ a Muslim BJP leader from entering the holy place, police said Thursday, adding it was not clear who put it up.

The board, hung at the gate of a mosque in Yakutpura area, said that Zahir Qureshi, general secretary of minority cell of the BJP’s city unit, “should not enter by trustees’ order”.

Police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlaut said police were investigating who put up the board.

Mr Qureshi told PTI that some people did not like his attending a meeting of BJP Muslim leaders in Delhi last month to discuss an amicable solution to the Babri Masjid dispute.

The trustees of the mosque issued a statement denying that they had issued any order prohibiting entry to Mr Quresh