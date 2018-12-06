Latest NewsPolitics

Board at Mosque gate denies entry to Muslim BJP Leader

Dec 6, 2018, 06:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

A board was put up at the gate of a mosque in Gujarat’s Vadodara ‘banning’ a Muslim BJP leader from entering the holy place, police said Thursday, adding it was not clear who put it up.

The board, hung at the gate of a mosque in Yakutpura area, said that Zahir Qureshi, general secretary of minority cell of the BJP’s city unit, “should not enter by trustees’ order”.

Police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlaut said police were investigating who put up the board.

Mr Qureshi told PTI that some people did not like his attending a meeting of BJP Muslim leaders in Delhi last month to discuss an amicable solution to the Babri Masjid dispute.

The trustees of the mosque issued a statement denying that they had issued any order prohibiting entry to Mr Quresh

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 13, 2018, 07:31 am IST

Three arrested in an attempt to dispose of 20-year-old NEET-qualified boy

Jan 16, 2018, 11:27 pm IST

Android One-backed Xiaomi Mi A1: Android Oreo update again available

statue vandalization
Mar 7, 2018, 11:27 am IST

Tit for Tat: statue toppling reached West Bengal; PM’s disapproval

breaking news
Jun 7, 2018, 11:28 am IST

CoBra Commando Killed In Encounter: Breaking News

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close