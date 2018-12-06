“Chief Minister Should Reply to V.S Achuthanandan,” Says Ramesh Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that Chief Minister Pianrayi Vijayan should answer the criticism raised by V.S Achuthanandan that it is not a communist method to keep caste based organisations along with them. Chief Minister had called a meeting of caste organisations to ‘protect’ the Renaissance values. But it was evident that such a meeting was called to defend the government in the Sabarimala issue.

Earlier, V S Achuthanandan, Chairman of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission has said that it is not a communist method to keep caste based organisations like NSS along with them in their attempt to bring revolution. He was speaking after receiving the N.C Shekhar award named after the famous communist leader N C Shekhar.

“Communists can’t simply copy the right wing’s festivals and customs. BJP is trying to raise the flag of upper caste dominance in the society. They are encouraging caste based organisations and keeping them along with them” V.S had said.

Now Ramesh Chennihala has asked Pinarayi Vijayan to clarify his stand on this criticism. “The move to make a hindu wall is dangerous, BJP’s communal politics should not be dealth with a communal card. Its dangerous,” Ramesh said.