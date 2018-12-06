Latest NewsInternational

Cyclone Gaja : European union announces huge amount for Tamil Nadu

Dec 6, 2018, 04:48 pm IST
European Union (EU) announced emergency assistance of 105,000 euros (Nearly 84 Lakhs) to the communities most affected by cyclone Gaja that hit Tamil Nadu in November.

“In response to cyclone Gaja, which wreaked havoc across large parts of Tamil Nadu in mid-November, the European Commission is allocating 105,000 euros to provide emergency assistance to the most affected communities,” the EU said in a statement.

“The aid will directly benefit 17,500 people in the worst-hit districts of Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Thanjavur,” it stated.

Cyclone Gaja crossed Tamil Nadu coast on November 16, leaving 63 dead.

According to government data, more than 117,000 houses were damaged, nearly 50 per cent of which were totally destroyed. Affected families are currently living in more than 490 temporary shelters across the state.

