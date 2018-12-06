Hanan Comes with a New ‘Viral’ idea, but its not What you think

Kochi: Hanan, who went viral in social media after her fish sales in college uniform and later caught in many controversies is back. If you are wondering what she is up to, well Hanan is back in her familiar territory. Back at the place where she used to sell fish, Thammanam junction, Hanan would resume where she left off. Her renewed venture is named ‘Viral Fish’.

Hanan will be selling fish in her own vehicle. Its a vehicle designed specifically for selling fish. Fish, cut and made clean will be packed in boxes and given to customers. Actor Salim Kumar will inaugurate her venture. Corporation has given Hanan permission to do fish sales at Thammanam.