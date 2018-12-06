India Rattled Early, Australia Owns the First Session

Adelaide: There might have been talks in the air about this being the weakest Australian team in decades, but Indian batsmen seemed to have forgotten the fact that their weakness was limited to their batting. Warner’s and Smith’s absence would definitely affect them, but With Starc-Hazlewood-Cummins trio, this is a potent pace attack. Indian top order would relax against them at their own peril.

It so happened that India’s top batsmen including Kohli went fishing outside the off stump, playing far away from the body and the paid the price for it. The Aussie pace trio bowled with hostility and precision and the pacers shared the 4 fallen wickets among them.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, India finds themselves in a poor position at 56 for 4 wickets with Chetheswar Pujara11(62) and Rohit Sarma15(23) is at the crease. Murali Vijay 11(22), Ajinkya Rahane13(31), Virat Kohli3(16) and L Rahul2(8) fell cheap.

Earlier, India had won the toss and decided to put runs on board.