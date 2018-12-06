Sabarimala: Kerala to Approach Supreme Court against Committee Appointed by H.C

New Delhi: Kerala has approached the Supreme Court with a plea against the committee appointed by the High court to observe the situation at Sabarimala. The request is to cancel the order of appointing the committee. Government has taken a stand that such a committee is not practical at Sabarimala.

Highcourt apoointed the three member committee since Government had invoked section 144 and then extended it in Sabarimala. Justiice P.R Raman, Justice Sirigajan and D.G.P Hemachandran are the members of the committee. They had reached Sabarimala on Tuesday and analysed the facilities there.