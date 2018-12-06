Tamil Nadu based organization plans to take young women to Sabarimala

As per unconfirmed reports, police has received intelligence reports that a Hindu outfit based totally in Tamil Nadu is preparing to take ladies beneath 50 years to Sabarimala hill shrine. Special officers in Pampa, Sannidhanam, and officials of SP rank in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam acquired the secret report from south zone ADGP Anil Kanth.

The ‘Hindu Makkal Kakshi’, the organization has charted out the plan. Hindu Makkal Kakshi Tamil Nadu state president Arjun Sambath, Thiruvaloor district president Somu Rajasekharan is administrating the preparations. It is reported that 40 women will be taken to the shrine in the first phase. The women plan to enter the worship place at Vavaru mosque in Erumeli, says the report. It is also hinted that they will trek to the Sannidhanam.

The ADGP directed the higher officials in charge of safety in Sabarimala to remain cautious and take instant action. It is learned that bringing the Vavaru mosque into the women’s entry issue will make the circumstances more sensitive. However, the report has not the exact date when women from Tamil Nadu will arrive at Sabarimala.