This is what Sachin Tendulkar Told Gautam Gambhir after the Latter announced his Retirement

Gautam Gambhir is the unsung hero of India’s last two world cup victories. As a captain, he also led Kolkata Knight riders to victories on 2012 and 2014 edition of IPL. But then he has had a disappointing IPL season last year and although he managed to make a comeback with some scintillating domestic performances, Gambhir didn’t quite make it into the radar of national selectors.

Gambhir has announced his retirement from all forms of Cricket. Now Sachin Tendulkar has come up with some words for Gautam. The master blaster has played many memorable knocks in the company of Gambhir and here is what Tendulkar said.

Congratulations @GautamGambhir on a glorious career. You were a special talent and had a Gambhir role in our win in the World Cup finals. Batting with you at Napier was extra special. Enjoy your second innings with family and friends!