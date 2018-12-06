Yogi Adityanath orders strict action against cow slaughter

After the violence and clash that occurred in Bulandshahr in the name cow killing, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against cow slaughter, unlawful trade in cattle and illegal slaughterhouses.

The Chief Secretary conveyed chief minister’s instructions through a video link to magistrates and superintendents of police of all 75 districts. in the message, Yogi said the district magistrate and other senior police officials of a district will be held personally responsible for any lapse.

In Bulandshahrdays two people, including a police inspector were killed in mob violence.The Chief Minister will today meet family members of Subodh Kumar Singh, the police inspector who died during the Bulandshahr violence.