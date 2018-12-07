Adelaide Test, 2nd Session: Indian Bowlers Keep Australia on a Tight Leash

India in the last few years has emerged as a team with a potent pace attack and with a world class spinner in Ashwin, today it looked a totally disciplined unit. Gone are the days when India would land in Australia with one or two good bowlers and runs would leak from the other end. All four bowlers kept the pressure right on Australia as the home side found scoring tough.

Travis Head though scored a solid half-century and at the end of the second session on day 2, Australia is at 177 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Bumrah trapped Pat Cummins in front of the stumps with the new ball taken and the session ended there.

Ishant and Bumrah now have two wickets each while Ashwin has 3. Shami bowled well, although has gone wicketless.