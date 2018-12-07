 Apple acquires London-based creative services and music start-up Platoon

Apple has reportedly acquired the talent-scouting and development startup Platoon, a firm set up in the UK by Saul Klein and Denzyl Feigelson, with the latter formerly an Apple executive responsible for the popular iTunes Music Festival.

Founded in 2016, Platoon is a London-based creative services firm that provides artist development and a variety of video, audio, and marketing services to singers and bands. The company has worked with successful artists including Stefflon Don, Jorja Smith, Billie Elish, Jacob Banks, Rex Orange County, Mr Eazi, and Yebba, with many signing with major record labels.

Music Business Worldwide reports Feigelson will continue to lead the 12-person team from its Tileyard headquarters and recording studios in London. The company will also continue to work with artists to provide tour support, content creation, marketing on social media, and global expansion.

A source close to the company advised “The Apple deal gives Platoon the backing and resources to accomplish its vision and continue its goal to develop original music and visual content – while leaving artists free to sign with who they want and distribute their music where they want.”

Feigelson previously worked for Apple for over 15 years in the fields of artist relations and live events, including creating the iTunes Music Festival that ran until 2017. He also was the founder of Artists Without A Label, which then became AWAL under the ownership of Kobalt. Saul Klein was one of the co-founders of LoveFilm, a mail-based DVD rental service that was acquired by Amazon.