BJP state vice president arrested at Nilackkal

Violating the prohibitory orders in Sabarimala, nine persons including BJP state vice president N. Sivarajan was arrested at Nilackkal . They were shifted to Perinadu police station. Till now the police has not removed the prohibitory orders in Sabarimala and surrounding places.

The district police chief T. Narayanan has requested to extend the prohibitory orders up to January 14. He submitted the report for this to the district administration. It has come to know that the district administration will extend the prohibitory orders for four days more.