Cricket Australia Shares Video of Kohli Dancing on Field and You Can’t Miss this

Virat Kohli is often called a player who wears his heart on his sleeve. He is a passionate cricketer who is always involved in the game. There is never a dull moment when Kohli is on the show and even yesterday Kohli was noted for his celebrations after the first Australian wicket fell.

Now Cricket Australia shared a video of Indian captain Virat Kohli dancing on the field during the first Test in Adelaide, along with the caption, “Virat’s loving it.” In the video, it almost looks like even Virat is not aware that he is dancing. Check this out.

Earlier Australian coach Justin Langer said that if they celebrate like Kohli, they would be considered worst blokes in the world.

“Mind you, I think if we did that at the moment we’d be the worst blokes in the world, but it’s a fine line isn’t it? That’s the truth of it. But I love seeing the passion, I mean that’s great passion but, as I said, there’s a fine line isn’t there?”, Langer told Fox Sports.