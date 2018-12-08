This ‘Dog-Goalkeeper’ Makes an Excellent Save. WATCH VIDEO

Latest NewsVideoFunny

This 'Dog-Goalkeeper' Makes an Excellent Save.

Dec 8, 2018, 07:40 am IST
Goalkeeping isn’t an easy job. Its a lot about anticipation and making swift moves. A good goalkeeper in your team would ensure that your team always has an upper hand and such skilled keepers are not easy to find. However, here is a dog who made itself to a makeshift goalkeeper and made an impressive save.

It was during a match between Defensores de Belgrano and Juventud Unida in an Argentine third division match that a dog invaded the pitch and unwittingly saved a goal. The incident happened after Defensores’ goalkeeper shot the ball directly at an opponent and left the goalpost unguarded. Watch the video here:

