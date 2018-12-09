Latest NewsInternational

China demands release of Huawei Executive

Dec 9, 2018, 04:05 pm IST
China has demanded to Canada to release the arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. China warned that if not release they will have to face consequences. A government statement released said that Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng had summoned the Canadian ambassador and lodged a “strong protest”. The ministry described Meng’s arrest as “extremely nasty”.

Meng, Huawei’s chief financial officer and daughter of the firm’s founder, is accused of breaking US sanctions on Iran.

China insists that she has not violated any laws. She was held in Vancouver last Saturday and faces extradition to the US, where she could be jailed for up to 30 years if found guilty.

