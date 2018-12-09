CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Dulquer Salmaan released teaser of ‘Ente Ummante Peru’

Dec 9, 2018, 12:19 am IST
Less than a minute

Tovino Thomas starrer ‘Ente Ummante Peru’ is getting ready for Christmas release. Official teaser of the movie was released by Dulquer Salmaan through his official social media page. The movie directed by debutant Jose Sebastian has Tovino playing the lead along with veteran actress Urvasi.

‘Ente Ummante Peru’ is scripted jointly by Jose Sebastian and Sarath R Nair. The movie has Tovino playing Hameed, an average Muslim youngster from Malabar who runs an antique shop and Urvasi plays his mother. Newcomer Saipriya plays the female lead in the movie.

Shanthi Krishna, Dileesh Pothan, Hareesh Kanaran, Siddique and Mammukoya are also part of the supporting cast. On the technical front, Spain-born Jordi Plannel Closa is the cinematographer and Gopi Sunder handles the music department. Mahesh Narayanan is the editor. The movie is being produced jointly by Anto Jospeh Film Company and Al Tari Movies.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 21, 2018, 03:59 pm IST

Man Masturbates in Front of a Girl in Bus. Guess How She Reacted

tiger shroff and family
Apr 18, 2018, 05:05 pm IST

See why Jackie Shroff feels so proud of his son Tiger Shroff

indian-men-hates-using-condoms
Mar 5, 2018, 04:57 pm IST

“Indian men hate using condoms while having sex” protest rising on Twitter

Jan 28, 2018, 07:13 pm IST

Foreign company come forward to buy 49% of soon-to-be-privatized Air India

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close