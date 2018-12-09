Dulquer Salmaan released teaser of ‘Ente Ummante Peru’

Tovino Thomas starrer ‘Ente Ummante Peru’ is getting ready for Christmas release. Official teaser of the movie was released by Dulquer Salmaan through his official social media page. The movie directed by debutant Jose Sebastian has Tovino playing the lead along with veteran actress Urvasi.

‘Ente Ummante Peru’ is scripted jointly by Jose Sebastian and Sarath R Nair. The movie has Tovino playing Hameed, an average Muslim youngster from Malabar who runs an antique shop and Urvasi plays his mother. Newcomer Saipriya plays the female lead in the movie.

Shanthi Krishna, Dileesh Pothan, Hareesh Kanaran, Siddique and Mammukoya are also part of the supporting cast. On the technical front, Spain-born Jordi Plannel Closa is the cinematographer and Gopi Sunder handles the music department. Mahesh Narayanan is the editor. The movie is being produced jointly by Anto Jospeh Film Company and Al Tari Movies.