The accident took place around 9:30 pm on Saturday when the van, with 14 passengers was travelling on the Korpana-Wani road.

Eleven people including seven women and two minors were killed and four others were critically injured in a vehicle collision in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district.

The injured have been admitted to local hospital, officials said.

The incident took place in Chandrapur’s Korpana area. It is a developing story and more details are awaited.