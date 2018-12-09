India to get World’s tallest Railway Bridge soon

The World’s tallest railway bridge, which is being constructed near Noney in Manipur.

The bridge is being constructed over River Ijai near Noney as part of the 111-km Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal new broad gauge railway project, under Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR).

The pier with a height of 141-meter will surpass the existing record of 139-meter of Mala-Rijeka viaduct near Montenegro in Europe.

The total length of the bridge will be 703-meter, senior public relations officer of NFR Construction Organization, S K Ojah said, in a statement.

“The piers of the bridge are constructed using hydraulic augers, the tall piers needed specially designed ‘slip-form technique’ to ensure efficient and continual construction. ‘Self-erecting’ electric lifts at each pier cater to the safe and speedy conveyance of men and materials to the top. The steel girders are pre-fabricated in a workshop, transported in segments and erected at the site by cantilever launching scheme,” Ojah said.

Construction work of the project began in 2014.

The project picked up momentum in the last three years after it was declared a national project.

“There are total 45 tunnels in the project— the longest one is 10.28-kilometer. This will be the longest railway tunnel in the Northeast,” he said.

The alignment of the railway line passes through steep rolling hills of the Patkai region in the eastern trail of the Himalayas.