Inside pics from Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding celebrations

Isha Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12.

esterday was the first pre-wedding ceremony held at Lake Pachola, Udaipur but unlike what we saw during Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding that kick-started Mehendi and Sangeet festivities, Isha Ambani’s first day began with a Maha-aarti…Perhaps, nobody must have seen a maha-aarti done at such a grand scale during a wedding ceremony. Bride Isha Ambani looked stunning in a pink and white lehenga while beau Anand Piramal complimented her look by donning a classy golden sherwani. The couple made a dhamaakedar entry walking hand-in-hand and were accompanied by Mukesh Ambani. They also danced on Mitwaa while Nita Ambani danced on Maahi Ve.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

