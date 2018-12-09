“Is Ram going to come from heaven and give farmers something better”? asks Farooq Abdullah

National Conference leader and Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah slammed organizations that are using religious sentiments for obtaining the vote. He severely criticized the ongoing Mandir- statue politics for vote bank appeasement.

“Today, look at secular democratic India. You’re not fighting on issues that matter to people. You’re fighting for Ram. Is Ram going to come from heaven and give farmers something better? Or unemployment will disappear in a day because Ram is coming. They are fooling people.”, asked.

He made this comment as many Hindu and right-wing organizations are demanding the pressurizing on the Central government to pass an ordinance to build a Ram temple at the disputed Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi site even as the case remains sub-judice in Supreme Court.