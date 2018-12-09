J&K: Hundreds of Kashmiri youths join Indian Army

As many as 259 young boys from Jammu and Kashmir have joined Indian Army’s Jammu Kashmir Lite Infantry (JKLI) Battalion with an aim to fight for the nation.

The youth were inducted in the battalion after completing the one-year course of JKLI battalion at Regimental Centre in Srinagar’s Rengrath. They joined the army with an aim of devoting their lives in service of their nation.

During their passing out parade, the young soldiers inspired one and all as their voice echoed in the Valley.

Their passing out parade, depicting graduation of recruits and their transformation into young soldiers, was reviewed by Major General MK Das, Colonel of the regiment, JKLI.

The event was attended by the parents and relatives of the young soldiers along with a number of civil and military dignitaries.