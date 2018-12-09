Latest Newscelebrities

Kangana Ranaut stunning in midi-length multicolour dress: See Pics

Dec 9, 2018, 12:40 pm IST
The diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her shoot pictures. In the photos, she is looking gorgeous wearing a midi-length multicolor dress with check print on it. With casual sunglasses and stylish footwear, the actor simply looks gorgeous. It is not the first time when the diva has astonished her fans with hot and sexy looks, she masters the talent of making headlines from her stylish photos every now and then.

Hello Sunshine! At @myglobaldesi shoot. #HouseOfAnitaDongre #Queen #Ootd #KanganaRanaut

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

