Latest NewsIndiaPolitics

Name change politics continues in UP : VC asks to rename University

Dec 9, 2018, 11:24 am IST
Less than a minute

The politics of name change continues in Uttar Pradesh.  After the name of two districts changed by the government, now a proposal to change the name of a university is submitted to the government.

An official proposal has now been submitted to the state’s Governor seeking his consent to rename Allahabad University as Prayagraj State University. The Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad University has sent a proposal with this respect to the state government for its consent following which it will be sent to the state’s Governor Ram Naik for approval. The Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has confirmed the news.’There is a demand to rename Allahabad State University and Board of High School and Intermediate to Prayagraj,” Sharma had stated.

Also, Faizabad division, consisting of Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Barabanki, Ayodhya and Sultanpur districts, has now come to be known as Amethi division. On the other hand, the Allahabad division consists of Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambhi and Pratapgarh districts has been renamed as Prayagraj division.

Tags

Related Articles

saudi-princess
Jun 1, 2018, 11:33 am IST

Controversy rising over Vogue Magazine Cover with Saudi Princess: See pics

Sep 16, 2017, 07:43 pm IST

PM Modi visits India’s only five star Marshal Arjan Singh in Army Hospital

Nov 16, 2017, 04:25 pm IST

Teenager girl succumbed to death by faulty iPhone charger

Jan 13, 2018, 10:29 am IST

CPI leader D Raja criticised for the back door entry to the house of Justice Chelameswar

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close