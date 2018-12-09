Name change politics continues in UP : VC asks to rename University

The politics of name change continues in Uttar Pradesh. After the name of two districts changed by the government, now a proposal to change the name of a university is submitted to the government.

An official proposal has now been submitted to the state’s Governor seeking his consent to rename Allahabad University as Prayagraj State University. The Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad University has sent a proposal with this respect to the state government for its consent following which it will be sent to the state’s Governor Ram Naik for approval. The Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has confirmed the news.’There is a demand to rename Allahabad State University and Board of High School and Intermediate to Prayagraj,” Sharma had stated.

Also, Faizabad division, consisting of Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Barabanki, Ayodhya and Sultanpur districts, has now come to be known as Amethi division. On the other hand, the Allahabad division consists of Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambhi and Pratapgarh districts has been renamed as Prayagraj division.