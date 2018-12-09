Nita Ambani danced along with Akash and Anant at daughter Isha Ambani’s Pre-wedding celebration: VIDEO

Nita Ambani and both her sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani danced on Mahi Ve.

While the dance of the trio was too good for words, it became even better when Isha came on stage holding hands of father Mukesh Ambani. Although the song was fun initially, it became a bit emotional when Isha entered on “Chanda mere chanda tujhe kaise main ye samjhau mujhe lagti hai tu kitni pyaari re…” lines of the song.

Check out the video here.