Pakistan: Six people injured in a blast in Karachi

Six people were injured including a woman in an explosion at a gathering organized by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in Karachi. The incident took place near Perfume Chowk where the MQM-Pakistan had organized a religious milad gathering.

Senior MQM-P leaders, including its Convener and Federal IT Minister Khalid Maqbool, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, and others were present at the location when the blast occurred. MQM-P sources said several workers of his party were injured.

The area has been cordoned off by law enforcement authorities and an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement party represents the Urdu speaking population and its two factions have an uneasy relationship with each other.