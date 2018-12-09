Women to have 50% representation in Federal National Council of UAE

A historical decree approved by the UAE President has directed the doubling of the current percentage of women’s representation in the Federal National Council from 22.5 percent to 50 percent in the coming parliamentary term.

In a tweet, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai said that “the Presidential decree allocating 50% of the seats in the Federal National Council to women is a great leap forward in cementing the legislative and parliamentary role of women in our nation’s development . Women are half of our society; they should be represented as such.”

This decision intends to rank the UAE in the top positions worldwide in terms of representation of women in parliament. This will facilitate the UAE women to attain in a record time, what has been achieved by their counterparts globally in decades.

Last week the UAE Cabinet had accepted a new package of national legislative policies and initiatives to empower the Emirati women and make them partners in the country’s progress.

The Federal National Council (FNC) is the consultative council, the parliamentary body of the UAE. It has 40 members. The current FNC is the result of the latest elections in 2015. Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi is the Chairperson and the Speaker of the Federal National Council.

Dr. Al Qubaisi was also the first woman elected to the FNC in 2006. Her journey in the FNC represents a historical moment for women’s political empowerment in the country.