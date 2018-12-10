AAP accused the BJP of pursuing a politics of “hate and lies”

AAP Slams BJP Over Politics Of “Hate And Lies”. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who is also the party’s in-charge for Bihar, alleged that in Delhi – which is ruled by his party – “names of about 30 lakh voters half of who are from UP-Bihar have been deleted from the electoral roll at the behest of the BJP”.

“Where will the disenfranchised voters of Delhi go. Are they Bangladeshi infiltrators? Amit Shah indulges in rhetoric on the issue of illegal immigrants and in practice his party has been pitting people of one region against the other”, Mr Singh said in response to a query on the BJP chief’s recent remark that “India is not a dharamshala” in the context of the National Registry of Citizens in Assam.

The Bulandshahr incident in which two people died in mob violence in the district following an alleged cow slaughter, is another example of BJP’s politics of “hate and lies”, he said.

The BJP has made the construction of Ram temple such a big issue while in Kashi (Varanasi), dozens of temples of various gods have been razed for development projects, he said.

“I am going to bring a private members’ bill in the Parliament, on behalf of my party, seeking restoration of all the temples of Shiva, Krishna and Ganesha etc. in Kashi”, he declared.

“… It is essential that the nation acts and the party is ousted from power. Our assessment is that the results of assembly polls in four states will be a huge setback for the BJP and set the tone for the Lok Sabha polls next year”, Mr Singh added.

Replying to a query, he said “as of now, AAP is not the part of any political formation. Though our moral support is there to all efforts aimed at defeating the BJP”.

He also said the party plans to contest about 100 seats across the country in the general elections