A Delhi Court granted five-day remand of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, for his custodial interrogation by CBI.

Producing him before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar after the expiry of his five-day CBI remand, the investigative agency sought further remand of nine days saying he was not cooperating in the investigation of the case.

Meanwhile, Michel had withdrawn his earlier bail plea and filed fa resh detailed bail application.