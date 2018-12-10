KeralaLatest NewsPolitics

Corruption in liquor sale; Opposition alleges accusation against government

Dec 10, 2018, 11:45 am IST
Less than a minute

The opposition alleged corruption in the sale of liquors. Former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan accused of corruption behind the new decision of the government to sell foreign liquor and beer through bars.

It’s one of the biggest post-brewery scams. It was not the cabinet’s decision. There was no proposal for this before the cabinet. The decision was taken quickly. The government is trying to drown Kerala in alcohol. The ruling front must reveal that how much they have taken as the bribe for this decision. The opposition demanded enquiry in the matter.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 4, 2018, 09:57 am IST

If Govt Attempts to Make Young Women Enter Sabarimala, Consequences Will Be Severe,”Warns K.K Sasikala

Amit Shah
Jun 10, 2018, 07:42 am IST

Amit Shah to attend Vikas Yatra today

Sep 25, 2018, 03:42 pm IST

New Poster of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ with Key Characters Out: See

Sep 3, 2018, 11:17 pm IST

Kerala Floods : SBI announces special loan upto Rs 10 lakh for it’s customers

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close