Corruption in liquor sale; Opposition alleges accusation against government

The opposition alleged corruption in the sale of liquors. Former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan accused of corruption behind the new decision of the government to sell foreign liquor and beer through bars.

It’s one of the biggest post-brewery scams. It was not the cabinet’s decision. There was no proposal for this before the cabinet. The decision was taken quickly. The government is trying to drown Kerala in alcohol. The ruling front must reveal that how much they have taken as the bribe for this decision. The opposition demanded enquiry in the matter.