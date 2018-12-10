Latest NewsIndia

Doctor commits suicide before her wedding with an IAS officer

Dec 10, 2018, 12:20 pm IST
The day before the wedding with an IAS officer,  retired senior cop’s daughter and medical doctor by profession committed suicide by jumping down the terrace of her residence in Patna.   Dr. Snigdha Sudhanshu, daughter of retired inspector general Sudhanshu Kumar, ended her life by jumping off the fourth floor of their residence before her marriage with an IAS Officer, Mahendra Kumar, which was to be held on Monday.

As their engagement ceremony was conducted on Saturday, several bigshots and senior IAS, IPS officers were among the guests who arrived to attend the function. Although police did n’t find any suicide note, Patna SSP Manu Maharaj said that prima facie it appeared to be a  case of suicide. Police also said that she surveyed several buildings to find suitable tall buildings before making this bid.

