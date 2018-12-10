Here’s how to buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro for just Rs 1,099

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro in 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 13,999, while the 6GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage is priced at an exciting price of Rs 15,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Offer

Flipkart is offering a massive Rs 13,000 exchange offer. This makes the price of the phone fall down to just Rs 999.

Not only this, Redmi Note 6 Pro in 6GB RAM is being offered with Rs 14,900 exchange offer this makes the value of the just Rs 1,099.

HDFC Bank has also tied up with Flipkart and Xiaomi to provide discounts and offers on Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Customer can avail 10% instant discount on the use of HDFC Bank debit or credit cards for the purchase of 4GB RAM model. Also if the customer uses Axis Bank Buzz, Credit Card, the Bank offers an extra 5% off on the product. The best part is if the customer wants to buy Redmi note 6 pro on EMIs, then these can be as low as Rs 465!

Coming to the 6GB RAM variant, a customer can avail up to 5% discount from Axis Bank by using their credit cards. Further, there is also a guaranteed discount of Rs 7,500 on exchanging this mobile within 8 months.

Reliance Jio is giving Rs 2,400 cashback along with 6TB of Jio data in 4G network to its customers on purchase of this phone.

A customer will avail Rs 2,400 cashback of RJio, when they perform a prepaid recharge of Rs 299. The cashback will be given in 24 vouchers of Rs 100 each.