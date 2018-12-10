Latest NewselectionsIndiaPolitics

Union minister Upendra Kushwaha resigns.

Dec 10, 2018, 03:27 pm IST
Less than a minute
Narendra Modi
RLSP Chief thoughts on Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again

The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief and minister of state for human resource development Upendra Kushwaha stepped down due to differences with the BJP over seat-sharing in Bihar for the Lok Sabha elections next year. As he has already informed that he would not attend the NDA meeting scheduled to be held on Monday. Then on speculation started doing the rounds about his presence in grand alliance meeting.

The move of RLSP has put the BJP on defensive mode as one day remains for the Parliament winter session. The RLSP had won three Lok Sabha seats in 2014. While realignment of JD(U) to the NDA fold made the political prospects of RLSP more dismal, it had to be satisfied with two seats for the next Lok Sabha election as informed by BJP top brass. It quickened the decision to leave the NDA. There is a wide speculation that the RLSP is exploring its options to merge with Sharad Yadav’s Loktanthrik Janata Dal. Through this merger, RLSP aims to get more political stakes in grand alliance in the offing.

